The Classic West was officially announced—along with its ticket prices

Among the worst-kept summer music festival secrets, the Classic West was officially announced today after a couple of teases earlier in the month. The good news? Some of the tickets are actually more affordable than we were expecting.

The Classic West will take over Dodger Stadium for two nights this summer, with sets from the Eagles, Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers on Saturday, July 15, and Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire on Sunday, July 16.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 7, at 10am. But there are also—deep breath—seven separate presales starting as early as April 3. Regular two-day tickets start at $150 and go all the way up to $950. It's certainly not cheap—and there are no single-day tickets available—but considering that you'll see six bona fide '70s classics, $150 seems a reasonable fee to at least get in the door.

The VIP packages, of course, are far from affordable. You can secure a spot at the front of the lower bowl alongside some VIP perks—oooh, a commemorative ticket and lanyard—for $795, with floor seat, parking and refreshment packages climbing as high as $2,750.

Over on the opposite coast, New York's Citi Field will host a carbon copy of the festival on July 29 and 30, appropriately dubbed the Classic East.

The Classic West takes place July 15 and 16 at Dodger Stadium.

