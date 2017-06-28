The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles wants to know the story behind your tattoo

Getting something permanently inked on your skin is a serious decision. Whether it be a tiny heart on your wrist or a full sleeve, people have fascinating stories behind why they chose to get their tattoos.
The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles is trying to discover those stories in anticipation of its tattoo exhibition opening in November. The museum put out a call on social media for photos of people's tattoos and why they got them.
If you'd like to jump in on the discussion, use the hashtag #tattooNHMLA and you could be featured on their Instagram account. To get things started, the museum has also been showing off its employees' tattoos. It's not clear yet if these stories will play a part in the actual exhibition later this year, but for now we're enjoying reading about Angelenos' ink. This city has an abundance of brilliant tattoo artists in many different styles, so it doesn't surprise us to see so many beautiful and intricate pieces. Here are some of our favorite ones so far.
#tattooNHMLA I had always thought that tattoos needed to be deep and meaningful, but I learned that the intent behind those tattoos doesn't always translate for the rest of your life. Instead, I felt having something absurd, fun, and a bit of a non-sequitur could be just the trick. Enter: Yeti and Bigfoot playing badminton. There's something special about tattoos that almost makes the intangible tangible, takes the mythical and makes it real. Now I've always got these guys to keep me company and be a signal to others that we don't have to take life too seriously. #bigfoot #yeti #bigfoottattoo @nhmla
Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ