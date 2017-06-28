  • Blog
The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles wants to know the story behind your tattoo

By Rozette Rago Posted: Wednesday June 28 2017, 10:58am

Getting something permanently inked on your skin is a serious decision. Whether it be a tiny heart on your wrist or a full sleeve, people have fascinating stories behind why they chose to get their tattoos.

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles is trying to discover those stories in anticipation of its tattoo exhibition opening in November. The museum put out a call on social media for photos of people's tattoos and why they got them.

If you'd like to jump in on the discussion, use the hashtag #tattooNHMLA and you could be featured on their Instagram account. To get things started, the museum has also been showing off its employees' tattoos. It's not clear yet if these stories will play a part in the actual exhibition later this year, but for now we're enjoying reading about Angelenos' ink. This city has an abundance of brilliant tattoo artists in many different styles, so it doesn't surprise us to see so many beautiful and intricate pieces. Here are some of our favorite ones so far.

 

 

 

 

 

