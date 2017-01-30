The three best things to do in Los Angeles today

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Dive into a wet jubilee of comedy

The adorably cracked Kristen Schaal and gleefully absurd Kurt Braunohler host the first Hot Tub of the new year. Monday night's lineup for their top-notch variety show at the Virgil includes stand-up sets from Michelle Buteau, Joe DeRosa, Kara Klenk, Johan Miranda, Aparna Nancherla and Andrew Sleighter. (The Virgil, 4519 Santa Monica Blvd. 7pm doors, 8pm show; $5 in advance, $8 cash at the door.)

2. Listen to a chat between two production titans

Every couple of weeks, Live Talks L.A. stages another edition of its star-studded lecture series. Monday night's conversation: T Bone Burnett and Jonathan Taplin. Burnett is a musician and producer known mostly for his work in the pop and country realm, as well as overseeing the music in Walk the Line, Crazy Heart and True Detective. Taplin, meanwhile, started his career producing concerts for Bob Dylan and the Band and went on to become a film producer and Director Emeritus of the USC Annenberg Innovation Lab. (The Ann and Jerry Moss Theater - New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd. 8pm; $20-$95.)

3. Start your week with some BBQ

Every Monday night, Brentwood's upscale Baltaire presents a menu of finger-licking dishes like jalapeño cornbread with bourbon pecan butter, blue cheese fondue dip with house-made salt & vinegar chips, and the Southern burger with ramp aioli and smoked onion jam. Seating is first-come, first-served and only available in the bar and lounge, so come early and plan on leaving with a Southern drawl. (Baltaire, 11647 San Vicente Blvd. 5pm; prices vary.)

