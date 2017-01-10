The three best things to do in Los Angeles today, Jan 10

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.
Celebrate four years of one of UCB's best shows
Cameron Esposito mines both the stereotypes and realities of life as a lesbian in a tone best described as badass-adorable. Every Tuesday for the past four years, Esposito, along with Rhea Butcher, have co-host the stand-up showcase "Put Your Hands Together" at UCB Franklin. For a special double-length anniversary show, they're bringing on Patton Oswalt, Byron Bowers, Joe DeRosa, Nicole Byer, Baron Vaughn, Debra DiGiovanni, Julian McCullough and more. (UCB Franklin, 5919 Franklin Ave. 8pm; $7.)
Watch a Golden Globe-winning film with live music
Moonlight, the coming-of-age drama and winner of the Golden Globe for best drama, will be getting a special screening with a live music performance. The live score treatment—something more often reserved for classic films rather than new releases—comes via Wordless Music Orchestra, and will be accompanied by a post-show conversation with the film’s director and screenwriter, Barry Jenkins, composer Nicholas Britell and star Mahershala Ali. (Million Dollar Theater, 307 S Broadway. 8pm; $22.50-$57.50.)
Catch a star-studded comedy benefit
Long before he was Hollywood's go-to comedy director, Judd Apatow was a kid from Long Island trying to make it in stand-up. He's been popping up at comedy clubs around L.A. in recent years, particularly during his "Judd Apatow & Friends" shows at Largo. For his latest, he's put together an ACLU benefit show with Weird Al Yankovic, Jeff Ross, Cameron Esposito and Bobcat Goldthwait. (Largo, 366 N La Cienega Blvd. 8:30pm; $100.)
Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ