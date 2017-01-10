  • Blog
The three best things to do in Los Angeles today, Jan 10

By Michael Juliano Posted: Tuesday January 10 2017, 7:17am

Rhea Butcher + Cameron Esposito 4ever

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

Celebrate four years of one of UCB's best shows

Cameron Esposito mines both the stereotypes and realities of life as a lesbian in a tone best described as badass-adorable. Every Tuesday for the past four years, Esposito, along with Rhea Butcher, have co-host the stand-up showcase "Put Your Hands Together" at UCB Franklin. For a special double-length anniversary show, they're bringing on Patton Oswalt, Byron Bowers, Joe DeRosa, Nicole Byer, Baron Vaughn, Debra DiGiovanni, Julian McCullough and more. (UCB Franklin, 5919 Franklin Ave. 8pm; $7.)

Watch a Golden Globe-winning film with live music

Moonlight, the coming-of-age drama and winner of the Golden Globe for best drama, will be getting a special screening with a live music performance. The live score treatment—something more often reserved for classic films rather than new releases—comes via Wordless Music Orchestra, and will be accompanied by a post-show conversation with the film’s director and screenwriter, Barry Jenkins, composer Nicholas Britell and star Mahershala Ali. (Million Dollar Theater, 307 S Broadway. 8pm; $22.50-$57.50.)

Catch a star-studded comedy benefit

Long before he was Hollywood's go-to comedy director, Judd Apatow was a kid from Long Island trying to make it in stand-up. He's been popping up at comedy clubs around L.A. in recent years, particularly during his "Judd Apatow & Friends" shows at Largo. For his latest, he's put together an ACLU benefit show with Weird Al Yankovic, Jeff Ross, Cameron Esposito and Bobcat Goldthwait. (Largo, 366 N La Cienega Blvd. 8:30pm; $100.) 

Staff writer
By Michael Juliano

Michael oversees the Things to Do section along with comedy coverage as associate editor at Time Out Los Angeles. He has a soft spot for deli sandwiches and Disneyland. Follow him on Twitter at @mjuliano.

