The three best things to do in Los Angeles today, Jan. 11

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

Looking for a go-to Wine Wednesday option? Downtown's Everson Royce Bar offers a killer deal every Wednesday off the week: $25 for a flight of three wines and one of chef Matt Molina's culinary creations. Each week brings something new so you'll never get bored—though, let's face it, you'll probably get drunk. Cheers! (Everson Royce Bar, 1936 E 7th St. 5-8pm; $25.)

Radio Picture Show shakes up the Moth-like storytelling mold by requesting its performers to seamlessly integrate a song or an image directly into the stories. Local performers and writers Lauren Cook and Shauna McGarry host a hilarious, eclectic mix of comedians, writers and actors at this monthly storytelling showcase. Tonight's lineup includes Sara Schaefer, Matteson Perry, Rebecca Leib and Laura Birek. Profits benefit Planned Parenthood. (The Virgil, 4519 Santa Monica Blvd. 8:30pm; $6 online, $8 cash at the door.)

Full disclosure: We're hosting this show. But it's bound to be a great one, with stand-up sets from our picks for L.A.'s best up-and-coming comedians, including Matt Ingebretson, Zach Sherwin, Dulce Sloan, Frankie Quinones, Amanda Seales, Dave Ross, American Town Hall and more. Tickets to the 21-and-over show include popcorn and a cocktail. (Downtown Independent, 251 S Main St. 8pm; $15.)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.