The three best things to do in Los Angeles today, Jan 9

To mark a year since the Thin White Duke's devastating passing, Moonlight Rollerway will host a four-hour, 18-and-up musical skate night. The Glendale roller rink will be soundtracked exclusively by a set of David Bowie tracks, including deep cuts from his vast catalog as well as plenty of classics and crowd favorites. (Moonlight Rollerway, 5110 San Fernando Rd. 8pm-midnight; $20.)

The adorably cracked Kristen Schaal and gleefully absurd Kurt Braunohler host the first Hot Tub of the new year. Monday night's lineup for their top-notch variety show at the Virgil includes stand-up sets from Wil Anderson, Kate Berlant, Jonathan Burns, Andrew Michaan, Andy Peters and Ramon Rivas II. (The Virgil, 4519 Santa Monica Blvd. 7pm doors, 8pm show; $5 in advance, $8 cash at the door.)

Head to Echo Park on Monday nights for free residencies from local bands at one of the best live music venues on the Eastside: the Bootleg Theater. Tonight kicks off a month of shows from the old-timey, twangy shuffle of Albert and His Dreamboats, with support from experimental rock band Fell Runner and the soulful, agitated sounds of Eli & Itches. (Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd. 8:30pm; free.)

