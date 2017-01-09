  • Blog
The three best things to do in Los Angeles today, Jan 9

By Michael Juliano Posted: Monday January 9 2017, 1:00am

Photograph: Courtesy Moonlight Rollerway

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

Skate to the sounds of Ziggy Stardust

To mark a year since the Thin White Duke's devastating passing, Moonlight Rollerway will host a four-hour, 18-and-up musical skate night. The Glendale roller rink will be soundtracked exclusively by a set of David Bowie tracks, including deep cuts from his vast catalog as well as plenty of classics and crowd favorites. (Moonlight Rollerway, 5110 San Fernando Rd. 8pm-midnight; $20.)

Dive into a wet jubilee of comedy

The adorably cracked Kristen Schaal and gleefully absurd Kurt Braunohler host the first Hot Tub of the new year. Monday night's lineup for their top-notch variety show at the Virgil includes stand-up sets from Wil Anderson, Kate Berlant, Jonathan Burns, Andrew Michaan, Andy Peters and Ramon Rivas II. (The Virgil, 4519 Santa Monica Blvd. 7pm doors, 8pm show; $5 in advance, $8 cash at the door.)

Catch a free show at the Bootleg

Head to Echo Park on Monday nights for free residencies from local bands at one of the best live music venues on the Eastside: the Bootleg Theater. Tonight kicks off a month of shows from the old-timey, twangy shuffle of Albert and His Dreamboats, with support from experimental rock band Fell Runner and the soulful, agitated sounds of Eli & Itches. (Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd. 8:30pm; free.) 

Staff writer
Michael Juliano

Michael oversees the Things to Do section along with comedy coverage as associate editor at Time Out Los Angeles. He has a soft spot for deli sandwiches and Disneyland. Follow him on Twitter at @mjuliano.

