The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

1. Show up, dive in, take action

Inspired by former President Barack Obama's farewell address, the Hammer Museum hosts a panel on how to take meaningful political action under the current administration. Jessica Yellin, former chief White House correspondent for CNN, moderates this panel with Sue Dunlap of Planned Parenthood, Hector Villagra of the ACLU, Lorri L. Jean of the Los Angeles LGBT Center and Angelica Salas of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles. (Royce Hall, 340 Royce Dr. 7:30pm; free.)

2. Explore an entire house of street art

Wander around a pop-up art gallery where more than a dozen street artists from L.A. and around the world have each been given an entire "room" to design. Mar Vista's the Hängar will be split up into artist-specific areas, with industrial furniture on display to complement each artist's works. Participating artists include Skyler Grey, WRDSMTH, Colette Miller, Gaia, Moncho1929, Robert Vargas, Christina Angelina and more. (The Hängar, 3472 S Centinela Ave. 10am-6pm; free.)

3. Catch a stand-up set from Tig Notaro

A master of dry humor and observational comedy, Tig Notaro’s years as a comedy writer helped her transition to the stand-up circuit. Whether it’s dragging a stool across the stage or a drawn out tale about run-ins with an obsolete pop singer, Notaro is sure to draw laughs. (Largo, 366 N La Cienega Blvd. 8:30pm; $30.)

