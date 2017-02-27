The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Hear six powerful female voices

Listen to six remarkable women chronicle the struggles and triumphs they've faced in their lives at the Ebell of L.A.'s Muslim Women Speak symposium. The anti-hate discussion includes Soraya Deen, Professor Aminah Bakeer Abdul-Jabbaar, Crystal Keshawarz, Aziza Hasan, Suroor Raziuddin and Edina Lekovic. (The Ebell of Los Angeles, 741 S Lucerne Blvd. 11:30am; $30-$40.)

2. Catch a set from Jens Lekman

Lekman combines shimmery Afropop guitar hooks, reggae beats and a droll, Morrissey-like delivery in a way that comes off as comic and charming rather than annoying and twee. The Swedish singer has been making records since the early aughts—his latest, Life Will See You know, just dropped—that gently tap into a vein of observational, wry humor. (Teragram Ballroom, 1234 W 7th St. 9pm; $25.)

3. Dive into a wet jubilee of comedy

The adorably cracked Kristen Schaal and gleefully absurd Kurt Braunohler host Hot Tub each Monday. Tonight's lineup for their top-notch variety show at the Virgil includes stand-up sets from Lindsay Benner, Vir Das, David Huntsberger, Danny Jolles, Myq Kaplan and Grant Lyon. (The Virgil, 4519 Santa Monica Blvd. 7pm doors, 8pm show; $5 in advance, $8 cash at the door.)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.