The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Chill with Roy Choi

Roy Choi has already dropped his delicious Chego rice bowls at local Whole Foods locations, but now the celebrated chef is opening a Kogi stand inside of the renovated Whole Foods Market in El Segundo. To celebrate its opening, he'll be reading from and signing copies of his book and hosting a Q&A (and, of course, serving some short-rib tacos). (Whole Foods El Segundo, 760 S Sepulveda Blvd. 5-7pm; $10 in advance, $15 at the door.)

2. Listen to a chat with Horatio Sanz

Once a month, Love regular Chris Witaske sits down with well-known comedians for a chat about their careers during "So, You Do Comedy...?" Though the conversations are pretty laid back, Witaske manages to squeeze some choice quotes out of his interview subjects. Tonight's guest: SNL alum Horatio Sanz. (UCB Sunset, 5419 W Sunset Blvd. 8:30pm; $7.)

3. Dive into a wet jubilee of comedy

The adorably cracked Kristen Schaal and gleefully absurd Kurt Braunohler host Hot Tub each Monday. Tonight's lineup for their top-notch variety show at the Virgil includes stand-up sets from Joe Kwaczala, Mike Lawrence, Christina Parrish, Joe Pera, Kevin Tienken and Jenny Zigrino. (The Virgil, 4519 Santa Monica Blvd. 7pm doors, 8pm show; $5 in advance, $8 cash at the door.)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.