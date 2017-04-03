The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Support the ACLU with a star-studded concert

When Zedd invites a diverse assembly of friends to perform at an ACLU benefit concert, well, he doesn't skimp on the lineup. Performers at "Welcome! A Fundraising Concert for the ACLU" include Skrillex, Halsey, Macklemore, Miguel, Imagine Dragons, Incubus, Machine Gun Kelly, Tinashe and, of course, Zedd himself. (Staples Center, 1111 S Figueroa St. 7pm; $49.50-$249.50.)

2. Catch a free show at the Satellite

It's a new month and that means new Monday night residencies. Silver Lake's legit little music venue, the Satellite, offers up some of the best local music in the city through its Monday night showcases of up-and-comers. Tonight, they host the first in a month of free shows from frenzied garage rockers IRONTOM. (The Satellite, 1717 Silverlake Blvd. 9pm; free.)

3. It's time for Dodger baseball

Baseball returns to Chavez Ravine as the Dodgers open their season against the San Diego Padres. It'll be the first season without Vin Scully on the airwaves, but it's still worth tuning in; follow the link above for some of our favorite Echo Park bars near the stadium if you want to cheer along with a crowd. (Various locations. Game: 1:10pm.)

