  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, Aug 11

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Friday August 11 2017, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, Aug 11
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikimedia/MikeJiroch

1. Catch prolific film composer Hans Zimmer perform orchestral selections from Pirates of the CaribbeanThe Dark Knight and more. Tickets for the 8pm show at the Shrine Auditorium cost between $59.95 and $250.

2. Swing by the FIGat7th Downtown Festival. The free Friday night series continues with a DJ set at 6:30pm, followed by a performance from Hanni El Khatib at 8:30pm.

3. Peruse limited edition merch during the final day of the Kendrick Lamar DAMN. Pop-Up Shop. The temporary store at Blends is open from 11am to 7pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest