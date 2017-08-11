The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, Aug 11

1. Catch prolific film composer Hans Zimmer perform orchestral selections from Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight and more. Tickets for the 8pm show at the Shrine Auditorium cost between $59.95 and $250.
2. Swing by the FIGat7th Downtown Festival. The free Friday night series continues with a DJ set at 6:30pm, followed by a performance from Hanni El Khatib at 8:30pm.
3. Peruse limited edition merch during the final day of the Kendrick Lamar DAMN. Pop-Up Shop. The temporary store at Blends is open from 11am to 7pm.
