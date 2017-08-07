Here's a look at Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. pop-up in DTLA

Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. pop-up shop finally arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday to an impressive five-block line that saw fans lining up as early as 2am. The pop-up, which has taken over sneaker shop Blends, features exclusive DAMN. merchandise with some city-specific items and will be open through August 11. This coincides with Lamar's three shows at the Staples Center, which began last night and will continue August 8 and 9.

Items for sale include a windbreaker, hats, shirts, sweaters and really comfy-looking shorts. The prices range from $35 to $65, so be prepared to splurge. The friendly staff were all stylishly outfitted in matching white uniforms while songs from DAMN. blared through the Sonos speakers. To top it all off, a giant printout of Kendrick looked over us all.

The rapper didn't make an appearance yesterday, but there was word going around that he might show up on Monday and surprise his fans. If you didn't make it to the opening, we suggest going early today to line-up and possibly see your fave.

The DAMN. pop-up at Blends (725 S Los Angeles St) runs August 6 until August 11, from 11am to 7pm each day.

All photographs by Rozette Rago.