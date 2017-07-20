The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, July 21

1. Hear headlining sets from Missy Elliott and Björk during the first night of FYF Fest. A single-day ticket for Friday costs $109; music starts at 5pm.
2. Peruse wares from more than 80 artisan vendors during Odd Nights at the Autry, a night market packed with everything from DJ sets to inflatable slides. Admission to the market, which runs from 6 to 11pm, costs $5.
3. Stop by NerdMelt for Andy Kindler's Particular Show, with stand-up sets from Marc Maron, Anthony Jeselnik, Jon Daly and more. The $10 comedy show starts at 9pm.
For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.
Advertising
Advertising
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest