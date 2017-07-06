The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, July 7

1. Brush up on your line dance and two-step routines at Dance Downtown. The free summertime party at Grand Park starts at 7pm and includes dance lessons, so don't worry if you don't know the steps.

2. Sip on wine atop Barnsdall Art Park during Friday Night Wine Tastings. A $35 ticket to the 5:30pm tasting includes pours from Silverlake Wine; you can also add on a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House for $15.

3. Watch Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban while the LA Phil performs every note from the whimsical John Williams score during Harry Potter in Concert. The Hollywood Bowl performance, which starts at 8pm, costs between $14 and $182.

