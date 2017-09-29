  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, Sept 29

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Friday September 29 2017, 4:00am

1. Catch a set from the minimalist, subdued trio the XX as they play the Forum. Tickets to the 7:30pm performance cost between $40.50 and $70.50.

2. Get spooked at the opening night of the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride. Tickets to the clown-themed hayride at Griffith Park's Old Zoo cost $44; it's open from 7pm to midnight.

3. See some free entertainment at the Van Nuys Arts Festival, with music from Mark de Clive-Lowe and art from Kristy Sandoval Art and Sally Chung, as well an art book fair, silent disco, zine workshop, classic car cruise and Beat Swap Meet pop-up. The event runs from 6 to 10pm.

