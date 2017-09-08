The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, Sept 8

1. See photographer Joel Sartore discuss his Photo Ark project of capturing stunning portraits of the world's species. The talk at the Broad Stage starts at 7:30pm and costs $50.

2. Watch a screening of Easy Rider with a live soundtrack at the Wiltern. Tickets to the 8:30pm event, complete with a seven-piece cover band cost $35.

3. Catch a stand-up set from Jim Gaffigan at the Theatre at Hotel. The creative and accessible comic performs at 8pm and 10:30pm; tickets cost between $49.75 and $69.75.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.