The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Aug 21

1. Check out Chagall: Fantasies for the Stage. The LACMA exhibition, which costs $25 and is open from 11am to 5pm, explores the whimsical modernist’s vibrant costumes and set designs from three ballets and an opera.

2. Brush up on your steps during JAM Session: Caribbean Dance at the Ford Theatres. The free lesson starts at 7pm.

3. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

