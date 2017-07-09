  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, July 10

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Sunday July 9 2017, 5:00pm

Photograph: Courtesy Robyn Von Swank

1. See a performance from the unfathomably funny Wild Horses, an improv team that features Lauren Lapkus, Mary Holland, Stephanie Allynne and Erin Whitehead. The 8:30pm set at Largo costs $30 and is part interview show, part longform improv.

2. Join us for a rooftop screening of the classic surf documentary The Endless Summer during our magazine release party. Tickets to the 8pm screening on the Montalban Rooftop cost $19 and come with two cocktails.

3. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

