  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, July 17

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Sunday July 16 2017, 5:00pm

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, July 17
Photograph: Courtesy the Theatre at Ace Hotel

1. See a cast of celebrities stage four musicals that were created earlier that day during The 24 Hour Musicals. Tickets to the 7pm performance at the Theatre at Ace Hotel start at $175.

2. Brush up on your moves during JAM Session: Hip-Hop Dance at the Ford Theatres. The free lesson starts at 7pm.

3. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest