The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, July 17

1. See a cast of celebrities stage four musicals that were created earlier that day during The 24 Hour Musicals. Tickets to the 7pm performance at the Theatre at Ace Hotel start at $175.

2. Brush up on your moves during JAM Session: Hip-Hop Dance at the Ford Theatres. The free lesson starts at 7pm.

3. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

