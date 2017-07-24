The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, July 24

1. Stock up on limited edition plush and apparel inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s animated films at the closing of the Studio Ghibli Pop-Up Shop. Swing by JapanLA between 11:30am and 7:30pm.

2. Belt out Broadway classics during JAM: Musical Sing-along at the Ford Theatres. The free lesson starts at 7pm.

3. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.