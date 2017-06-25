The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, June 26

1. Hear Queen and Adam Lambert join forces to belt out the classics at the Hollywood Bowl. Tickets for the 8pm show start at $44.

2. Listen to free tunes as dreamy psychedelic pop duo Moon Honey takes the stage during Monday Night Residences at the Echo. Admission to the 8:30pm show is free.

3. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

