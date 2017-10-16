The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Oct 16

1. Listen to director Edgar Wright discuss the role of music in film during a talk at the Vista Theatre. The Red Bull Music Academy Festival event starts at 7pm; tickets cost $20.

2. Head to the Hollywood Bowl for the last of four performances from Depeche Mode. Tickets to the 7:30pm concert cost between $39.50 and $250.

3. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm.

