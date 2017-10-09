  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Oct 9

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Monday October 9 2017, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Oct 9

1. Watch a live score of the new Jane Goodall documentaryJane, at the Hollywood Bowl. The orchestrated Philip Glass score and National Geographic-presented screening starts at 8pm. Tickets begin at $19.50.

2. Make the world a better place at Yelp Helps: Raise the Roof. This free rooftop party atop Sofia Los Angeles includes bites, drinks and an opportunity to donate to spcaLA.

3. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest