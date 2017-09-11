The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Sept 11

1. Geek out with fellow TV nerds at the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews at the Paley Center for Media. Today's 6pm program costs $20 and includes a sneak peek and panel discussion of Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders and The Brave.
2. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.
3. See a headlining stand-up set from Kate Berlant during the Business, the free 9pm comedy show at Echo Park's Little Joy.
For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.
