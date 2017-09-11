  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Sept 11

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Monday September 11 2017, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Sept 11

1. Geek out with fellow TV nerds at the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews at the Paley Center for Media. Today's 6pm program costs $20 and includes a sneak peek and panel discussion of Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders and The Brave.

2. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

3. See a headlining stand-up set from Kate Berlant during the Business, the free 9pm comedy show at Echo Park's Little Joy.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest