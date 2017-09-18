  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Sept 18

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Monday September 18 2017, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Sept 18
Photograph: Courtesy of Greek Theatre L.A.

1. Make your way to Griffith Park for a concert from Explosions in the Sky. The powerful Texan post-rockers play the Greek Theatre at 7:30pm; tickets cost between $25 and $50.

2. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

3. Spend a blue Monday at the Hollywood Bowl with New Order. Tickets to the 7:30pm concert cost between $32.50 and $155.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments