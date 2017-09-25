1. Attend Hello Kitty Night at Dodger Stadium to nab an adorable Hello Kitty x Dodgers tote bag along with your seat at Chavez Ravine. Tickets for the 7:10pm game against the Padres range between $27 and $130.
2. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.
3. Go runnin' down a dream as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform at the Hollywood Bowl at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $49.
For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.
Advertising
Advertising
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
 
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest