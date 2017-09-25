  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Sept 25

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Monday September 25 2017, 4:00am

1. Attend Hello Kitty Night at Dodger Stadium to nab an adorable Hello Kitty x Dodgers tote bag along with your seat at Chavez Ravine. Tickets for the 7:10pm game against the Padres range between $27 and $130.

2. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

3. Go runnin' down a dream as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform at the Hollywood Bowl at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $49.

