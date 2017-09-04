The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Sept 4

1. Roam the 400-plus stalls at Fiesta Hermosa, the biannual waterfront street fair in Hermosa Beach. The free event is open from 10am to 6pm.

2. Bring your appetite for all things deep fried to Fairplex for the opening weekend of the L.A. County Fair. Swing by the fair between today; admission costs $20.

3. Say so long to summer at TDR's Annual Labor Day Pool Party. Tickets to the singles party at Viceroy Santa Monica, which runs from 1pm to 5pm, start at $15.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.