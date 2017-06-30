The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, July 1

1. Stake out a seat at the water-encompassed stage at California Plaza for Grand Performances. Tonight's free show, "Hip Hop: First Peoples, New Voices," starts at 8pm and features the beat-based poetry of indigenous performers from around the country.

2. Spend a night at the Greek Theatre for a concert from Tycho, Todd Terje and Jaga Jazzist. The laid-back electronica outing starts at 7:30pm; tickets range from $30 to $50.

3. Join us for a barbecue bash during Red, White & BBQ. The 12:30pm tasting event at START Los Angeles costs $25 and includes a pair of drinks as well as classic cook-out fare from the likes of Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, the Carving Board, Cheezus and Lucille's BBQ.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.