The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, July 29

1. Satisfy your sweet tooth at the Mr. Holmes Bakehouse x Smitten Ice Cream collaboration. Swing by Mr. Holmes' Larchmont Village location for a limited quantity of ice cream-filled cruffin cones available between 11am and 3pm.

2. Scoop up and care for a kitten during Clear the Nursery. The foster program orientation at Best Friends Animal Society's Mission Hills location begins at 1pm.

3. Spend a late night at the Broad as Devendra Banhart headlines Summer Happenings. This East-meets-West, Takashi Murakami-inspired performance starts at 8:30pm and costs $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.