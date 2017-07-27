Here are two ice cream collabs to sweeten your weekends

Sweet dreams are made of this: you've got not one but two chances to dig in to some serious ice cream pop-ups this month, and if you miss 'em–well, do you really want that on your conscience?

Next weekend, one of the East Coast's most beloved bakeries is popping up in L.A. for a collaboration so sugary that we might need to run a few laps after their visit. Last year Four & Twenty Blackbirds' sister-sister team of Melissa and Emily Elsen joined forces with Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams to sling their award-winning pie out of the Jeni's in Los Feliz. This year, they're heading west.

Bringing their signature Matcha Custard pie (vibrant with matcha from Kyoto's Ippodo Tea Co.) as well as their Salty Honey pie (a rich and savory slice of amber-hued-custard heaven) the Elsens will be stationed at the Jeni's in Venice on Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6, from 11am to 11pm. But that's not all: they've also baked up two new flavors just for the weekend. Expect the Shaker Citrus pie, which features California citrus baked into creamy custard, and the Stone Fruit Granola, where stone fruit such as peaches, cherries, apricots and nectarines will pile into an all-butter crust before getting topped with oats, nuts and seeds. Find them in single-slice or whole-pie form, and don't forget to top them with scoops of Jeni's, or order some pies 'n' pints to go.

This weekend, catch the pretty-much-infallible Mr. Holmes Bakehouse teaming up with San Francisco's Smitten Ice Cream (which, by the way, is opening in Silver Lake later this year). Stop by the Larchmont Village Mr. Holmes store on Saturday between 11am and 3pm for scoops of Smitten's vanilla, fresh-picked strawberry, or brown sugar flavors packed into a cruffin cone. That's ice cream piled into into a muffin-like croissant. This is, quite possibly, the best of all possible ice cream/cone combos around. Try it for science, but mostly for deliciousness.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.