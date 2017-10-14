  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Oct 14

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Saturday October 14 2017, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Oct 14
Photograph: Courtesy Michael Seh

1. Take the tram up to the Getty for a special late-season, Pacific Standard Time edition of Off the 405, with a free 7:30pm concert from cosmic electronic musician Helado Negro.

2. Slurp up pasta, drink wine and enjoy live performances at the eighth annual Taste of Italy. The Italian Hall fund-raiser runs outside of Pico House from 5 to 10pm; admission costs $65.

3. Grab a meal for a good cause on the final day of L.A. Loves Puerto Rico, a disaster relief fund-raiser taking place at a range of restaurants, including Rossoblu, Trois Mec, the Bazaar by José Andrés, Osteria Mozza, Woodley Proper and more.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

