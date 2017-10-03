There's a famous comic-book panel from Matt Fraction and David Aja's Hawkeye run that comes to mind—the Daily Bugle lies strewn, the headline so unfortunately relatable: "EVERYTHING AWFUL, Oh God Somebody Do Something."

These last few weeks have felt like getting pelted by an unrelenting stoning of natural disaster, violence and untimely death, and it's easy to feel buried by the weight of it all. There are a number of methods for helping those in need, be it donation of money or blood, or volunteering. Here in L.A.'s dining community, chefs are chipping in with a number of specials, events and other ways to raise both funds and awareness for those hit by natural disasters, cancer, food insecurity and more, both in America and abroad. Here are just a few ways you can help—and enjoy some fantastic fare while doing so.

L.A. Loves Puerto Rico

In an incredibly inspiring show of all-hands-on-deck initiative, more than 70 members of the L.A. food and drink community are banding together for L.A. Loves Puerto Rico, a week where a menu of more than 100 dishes and cocktails benefit Unidos Por Puerto Rico. An impressive 100 percent of the proceeds from each item will be donated to the organization, which was founded by the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló, to aid those hit by Hurricanes Irma and María. From October 7 through 14, visit Rossoblu, Trois Mec, the Bazaar by José Andrés, Osteria Mozza, Woodley Proper and more, and all for a great cause. Find the growing list of participants here.

L.A. Chefs Unite

Tomorrow night, some of the city's brightest culinary stars join forces under the leadership of one Wolfgang Puck, who's throwing a "pop-up for a purpose" on the front lawn of Hotel Bel-Air. One hundred percent of the proceeds from ticket sales—at $500 per person—will benefit nonprofit the Global Giving Fund, especially those in North America who were hit by the hurricanes. In addition to Puck, find small plates from nearly 20 other notables, including Suzanne Goin of Lucques; Evan Funke of Felix; Nancy Silverton of Mozza; Josef Centeno of P.Y.T; and Michael Voltaggio of ink.well. “We look forward to uniting the community of Los Angeles in order to show our support for those who need it most,” Puck said in a news release. Purchase your tickets here, then enjoy what will almost definitely be your best meal of the week (and maybe even the year) from 6:30 to 9:30pm.

Cena Vegan

The beloved vegan food truck—slinging Latin-inspired favorites such as plant-based carne asada and burritos packed with chipotle cashew crema—is giving back through an enormous pile of nachos. Through October 8, $1 from all nacho boat proceeds will be donated to Global Giving—an international nonprofit that provides relief—and specifically to Global Giving's fundraiser for Mexico City earthquake victims. If you'd like to match the donation, just let them know at the register and they'll add on an extra $1 to your meal. You'll most often find these guys at Smorgasburg on Sundays and in Highland Park throughout the week; check out the cart's schedule here, then stop by for hearty, comforting fare, sans dairy and for a good cause.

HomeState

This cheery breakfast-taco haven is home to Texas expats and native Angelenos with a warmth and comfort not only found in Tex-Mex food, but also the state's ethos: everything is bigger there, including Texans' hospitality. Because the staff of HomeState can't drop everything to get back to Texas and help with hurricane recovery, they've come up with a fundraiser that'll last throughout the year: Next visit, be sure to order the Don't Mess with Texas taco, specifically created to raise funds for the Central Texas Food Bank. Bacon, potatoes, cheddar and refried charro beans in a house-made flour tortilla, and it's for a great cause? Hell, get two. No wait, get three.

BONUS: This Sunday, October 8, find HomeState Upstairs at Ace Hotel from noon to 5pm for a “Don't Mess with Texas” fundraiser, where DJ sets abound. Proceeds from specialty cocktails and HomeState's tacos will also benefit the Central Texas Food Bank.

A post shared by A Texas Kitchen By Texans (@homestate) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Superba Food + Bread

On Friday, October 13, Superba Food + Bread is doubling up its efforts with a benefit dinner that donates to both the Hurricane Harvey and Irma Hospitality Fund and the Blacno de Alimentos Food Bank of Puerto Rico. Each $125 ticket gets you a seat at a six-course meal—with wine!—and it's all for a great cause. Purchase your tickets here and settle in for an evening of fall dishes from Superba chef Anthony Goodwin with pairings by Steve Clifton of Palmina Wines, all from 7 to 10pm.

Union

Union chef Bruce Kalman is celebrating National Pasta Month with a philanthropic bent: each week, he's highlighting one of his house-made pastas during the “Pasta for the People” fundraising special. Should you order the pasta of the week (you should), a portion of the proceeds will support disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida through the American Red Cross. This week, through October 7, order the bucatini cacio e pepe (with pecorino romano, black pepper and soft egg); October 8 through 14 the spaghetti alla chitarra is the special (with San Marzano tomatoes, garlic, Fresno chilies and grana padano); October 15 through 21 order the squid ink lumache (with Maine lobster, fennel, Meyer lemon and truffle butter); and to close out the month, opt for the tagliatelle (with pork ragu, grana padano and gremolata) from October 22 through 31.

Eagle Rock Brewery

Not only is October National Pasta Month—it's National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Eagle Rock Brewery is offering a month of weekly events, including scavenger hunts, spin classes, yoga classes, tastings and educational opportunities that promote healthy living, and it all kicks off today. This afternoon, the brewery releases its pink-hued session IPA, Hop A Feel; $1 from each sale of the new beer benefits the Keep A Breast Foundation. Find a Sip & Spin event on October 4 with Rev Cycle; a sunset yoga class on October 11 with Love Yoga at OUE Skyspace; the annual Women's Beer Forum on October 18 at the brewery; and a scavenger hunt and tasting on October 29 with Craftsman Brewing, with proceeds helping the Keep A Breast Foundation.

Feastly

The incredible dining options in L.A. feel overwhelming and unceasing, and even the idea of eating our way through it all is enough to make our heads spin (or our bodies grow six sizes at the mere thought of it). Unfortunately, while our dining scene floods with exciting new food choices, not all Angelenos have the means or the access to them. Enter local charity Groceryships, an organization that provides nutrition and food-education services to under-served communities. Tomorrow, October 4 from 7 to 9pm, Feastly Venice is throwing a benefit dinner to raise money for Groceryships and provide you with a taste of another new addition to L.A.'s dining scene. Purchase your $100 ticket to the “Eat Good, Do Good” dinner, and enjoy a family-style meal from James Beard Rising Star chef Jessica Largey as she previews her new restaurant, Simone, as well as cocktails from beverage authority and author Matthew Biancaniello.

Know of any other chefs or events serving food for a cause in October? Let us know in the comments section or on social media.