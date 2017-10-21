The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Oct 21

1. See a selection of writers, artists, photographers and filmmakers premiere new works at the return of Pop-Up Magazine at the Theatre at Ace Hotel. Tickets to the 7:30pm show, which includes LeVar Burton and Matt Bellassai, cost $35.

2. Explore the historical riches housed within L.A.’s longtime institutions at the annual Los Angeles Archives Bazaar. The free USC Libraries event at Doheny Memorial Library runs from 9am to 5pm.

3. Gather your four-legged friends for Strut Your Mutt, a pup-friendly walk, fest and fund-rasier at Exposition Park. Registration for the 3pm walk costs $20.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.