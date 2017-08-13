The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Aug 13

1. Take a visual tour of materialism, celebrity culture and social status at the closing of Generation Wealth by Lauren Greenfield. The Annenberg Space for Photography exhibition is free and open from 11am to 6pm.

2. Bike your way through harbor-adjacent neighborhoods during CicLAvia: San Pedro Meets Wilmington. The free pedestrian-friendly fest runs from 9am to 4pm.

3. Help Best Friends Animal Society take care of 3,000 kittens over the course of the year during their Kitten Shower. Learn how to volunteer or become a kitten foster parent at the NKLA Pet Adoption Center between noon and 2pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.