The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Aug 6

1. Peruse limited edition merch at the Kendrick Lamar DAMN. Pop-Up Shop. The temporary store at Blends, which coincides with Lamar's show tonight at the Staples Center, is open from 11am to 7pm.

2. See Belle and Sebastian along with Spoon share the bill at the Hollywood Bowl. Tickets to the 7pm show cost between $14 and $120.

3. Eat avocado popsicles and drink avocado beer at Angel City Brewery's Avocado Festival. The free all-day celebration takes place from 11am to 8pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.