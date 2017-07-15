  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, July 16

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Saturday July 15 2017, 5:00pm

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, July 16
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Joits

1. Celebrate the bloom of Echo Park Lake's beloved floating flowers during the second day of the Lotus Festival. The free food, music and cultural fest takes place from noon to 9pm.

2. See what sort of magic Disney has in store for its theme parks and the silver screen at the final day of the D23 Expo. The fan event at the Anaheim Convention Center is open from 9am to 7pm; single-day tickets cost $81.

3. Eat your way through Smorgasburg's Ice Cream Alleyway. The free-entry food market, open from 10am to 4pm, is highlighting a rotating selection of L.A.'s sweetest ice cream shops.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest