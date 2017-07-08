The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, July 9

1. See three generations of new-wave frontwomen share a single stage as Blondie, Garbage and Sky Ferreira perform. Tickets to the 7pm performance at the Hollywood Bowl cost between $14 and $120.

2. Swing by Alhambra's Gallery Nucleus for the closing day of the Corgi Show. The free art exhibition, open from noon to 8pm, features illustrated tributes to the stumpy dog breed by more than 20 local artists.

3. Peruse wares from local and legendary vendors at Renegade Craft Fair. The free-entry outdoor fair is setting up shop at the revived L.A. State Historic Park from 11am to 6pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.