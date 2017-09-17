  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Sept 17

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Sunday September 17 2017, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/aepg

1. Visit 52 museums for free today as part of the opening weekend celebrations for Pacific Standard Time. Participating institutions include LACMA, MOCA, the Autry and more.

2. Sample the latest in vegetarian, vegan and all other plant-based fare at the California Vegetarian Food Festival. The event runs from 10am to 5pm; admission costs $20.

3. Head to the Mark Taper Forum for Head of Passes. Tickets to the 1 and 6:30pm performance of this dramatic play about family, acceptance and the power of faith cost between $25 and $95.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

