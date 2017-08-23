You can visit more than 50 L.A. museums for free on one day this September

We've always thought September was secretly one of the best months in L.A., and an afternoon of free museum admission to more than 50 curated displays of Latin American and Latino art only further proves our point.

"Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA" taps the local culture and museums of Los Angeles as a launching point to explore two continents' worth of artwork that spans thousands of years. The Getty-organized initiative has supported the launch of more than 80 exhibitions across 70-plus cultural institutions from Santa Barbara to Palm Springs.

To celebrate, PST has partnered with Bank of America to introduce free admission to more than 50 museums on Sunday, September 17, the day after many of the series' exhibitions first open.

"LA/LA" marks the third major PST initiative following 2011's landmark "Art in L.A. 1945-1980" as well as the smaller scale "Modern Architecture in L.A." series in 2013. This year's program kicks off with a free public launch party at Grand Park on Thursday, September 14 from noon to 10pm with live music, food, drinks, pop-up art installations PST-themed selfie stations.

Many exhibitions are open through January, but who can pass up free entry? Here's the list of all 52 museums offering free admission on September 17.

West L.A. & Valley

18th Street Arts Center

Fowler Museum at UCLA

Hammer Museum

Skirball Cultural Center

The Annenberg Space for Photography

The Getty Center

Mid-City

Craft & Folk Art Museum

LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art)

South Bay & Long Beach

Angels Gate Cultural Center

ESMoA

Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)

Otis College of Art and Design, Ben Matlz Gallery

Torrance Art Museum

University Art Museum, CSU Long Beach

Downtown & East L.A.

California African American Museum

Chinese American Museum

ICA LA (Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles)

Japanese American National Museum

Los Angeles Central Library

MOCA (The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles)

REDCAT (Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater)

Self Help Graphics & Art

The Mistake Room

USC Fisher Museum of Art

Vincent Price Art Museum

Hollywood & West Hollywood

Autry Museum of the American West

LAXART

LACE (Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions)

LAND (Los Angeles Nomadic Division) at West Hollywood Park

Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery

MAK Center for Art and Architecture

ONE Gallery, West Hollywood

Pasadena

Pasadena Museum of California Art

Inland Cities

American Museum of Ceramic Arts

Millard Sheets Art Center

Palm Springs Art Museum

Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center

Pitzer College Art Galleries

Pomona College Museum of Art

Scripps College, Ruth Chandler Williamson Gallery

Sunnylands Center & Gardens

UCR ARTSblock

Santa Barbara & Ventura

Art, Design & Architecture Museum UCSB

Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art

Orange County

Chapman University

Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center

San Diego

Mingei International Museum

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego

University of San Diego, University Galleries

