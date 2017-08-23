You can visit more than 50 L.A. museums for free on one day this September

We've always thought September was secretly one of the best months in L.A., and an afternoon of free museum admission to more than 50 curated displays of Latin American and Latino art only further proves our point.
"Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA" taps the local culture and museums of Los Angeles as a launching point to explore two continents' worth of artwork that spans thousands of years. The Getty-organized initiative has supported the launch of more than 80 exhibitions across 70-plus cultural institutions from Santa Barbara to Palm Springs.
To celebrate, PST has partnered with Bank of America to introduce free admission to more than 50 museums on Sunday, September 17, the day after many of the series' exhibitions first open.
"LA/LA" marks the third major PST initiative following 2011's landmark "Art in L.A. 1945-1980" as well as the smaller scale "Modern Architecture in L.A." series in 2013. This year's program kicks off with a free public launch party at Grand Park on Thursday, September 14 from noon to 10pm with live music, food, drinks, pop-up art installations PST-themed selfie stations.
Many exhibitions are open through January, but who can pass up free entry? Here's the list of all 52 museums offering free admission on September 17.
West L.A. & Valley
18th Street Arts Center
Fowler Museum at UCLA
Hammer Museum
Skirball Cultural Center
The Annenberg Space for Photography
The Getty Center
Mid-City
Craft & Folk Art Museum
LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art)
South Bay & Long Beach
Angels Gate Cultural Center
ESMoA
Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
Otis College of Art and Design, Ben Matlz Gallery
Torrance Art Museum
University Art Museum, CSU Long Beach
Downtown & East L.A.
California African American Museum
Chinese American Museum
ICA LA (Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles)
Japanese American National Museum
Los Angeles Central Library
MOCA (The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles)
REDCAT (Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater)
Self Help Graphics & Art
The Mistake Room
USC Fisher Museum of Art
Vincent Price Art Museum
Hollywood & West Hollywood
Autry Museum of the American West
LAXART
LACE (Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions)
LAND (Los Angeles Nomadic Division) at West Hollywood Park
Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery
MAK Center for Art and Architecture
ONE Gallery, West Hollywood
Pasadena
Pasadena Museum of California Art
Inland Cities
American Museum of Ceramic Arts
Millard Sheets Art Center
Palm Springs Art Museum
Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center
Pitzer College Art Galleries
Pomona College Museum of Art
Scripps College, Ruth Chandler Williamson Gallery
Sunnylands Center & Gardens
UCR ARTSblock
Santa Barbara & Ventura
Art, Design & Architecture Museum UCSB
Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Historical Museum
Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art
Orange County
Chapman University
Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center
San Diego
Mingei International Museum
Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego
University of San Diego, University Galleries
