The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Sept 3

1. Celebrate West Adams' rich culture at the Delicious Vinyl West Adams Block Party as the hip-hop label and pizza joint hosts free headlining sets from Talib Kweli and Doug E. Fresh from 2 to 10pm.

2. Taste your way through a selection of ice cream vendors at Smorgasburg LA. The free ROW DTLA market is holding its final Ice Cream Alley pop-up of the season from 10am to 4pm.

3. Enjoy the best of L.A.’s dining scene with the Taste. Today's highlights include an afternoon block party, $95 from noon to 3pm, and an evening tasting led by Jonathan Gold, $130 from 7:30pm to 10:30pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.