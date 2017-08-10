  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, Aug 10

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Thursday August 10 2017, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, Aug 10
Photograph: Nan Palmero/Flickr
El Capitan Theatre.

1. Enter the grid with a Tron double feature. El Capitan screens the 1982 original at 7pm, with Tron Legacy at 9:30pm. Pay $10 for a single film or $15 for both.

2. Enjoy free tunes by the ocean with a performance by Mon Laferte at Twilight Concerts. The show on the Santa Monica Pier starts at 7pm.

3. See what’s cutting edge in the city’s vibrant performing arts scene during the New Original Works Festival. REDCAT’s yearly mixed-media series starts at 8:30pm; tickets cost $20.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

By Time Out Los Angeles editors

