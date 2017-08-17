The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, Aug 17

1. Enjoy free tunes by the ocean with a performance by Warpaint to close out this season's Twilight Concerts. The show on the Santa Monica Pier starts at 7pm.

2. Catch a live taping of NPR's Ask Me Another at the Theatre at Ace Hotel. Guests include D'Arcy Carden, Brett Gelman, Missi Pyle, and Paul Scheer, plus music from Aimee Mann at the 7:30pm show; tickets cost between $27.50 and $37.50.

3. Kick off a weekend full of free music during the first night of Echo Park Rising. Swing by the Echo, Stories Books & Cafe, Taix, the Semi-Tropic and other nearby spots starting around 7pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.