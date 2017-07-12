The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, July 13

1. Enjoy free tunes by the ocean with a performance by Jamaican singer Marcia Griffiths at Twilight Concerts. The show on the Santa Monica Pier starts at 7pm.

2. Cruise DTLA's galleries during the monthly Downtown Los Angeles Art Walk. The free evening of self-guided gallery tours starts at 6pm across 30 galleries roughly bounded by 4th, 7th, Spring and Main Streets.

3. See a performance from Niia with SPELLES and KCRW DJ Anne Litt at Rebel Rebel. This free, female-fronted music series at the Hammer Museum starts at 7:30pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.