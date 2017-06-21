The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, June 22

1. Enjoy free tunes by the ocean with a performance by Khalid, kicking off the return of Twilight Concerts. The show on the Santa Monica Pier starts at 7pm.

2. Feel the rhythm at Silver Lake Picture Show with a screening of Cool Runnings. The free film series starts at 6:30pm at Sunset Triangle Plaza.

3. Partake in an evening that's part comedy show and part live dating experience during All My Single Friends. The $10 event at the Copper Still starts at 8pm and includes tequila shots.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.