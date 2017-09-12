The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Sept 12

1. Choose between a pair of sci-fi films at Rooftop Cinema Club. Inception is showing in Hollywood while Arrival screens in Downtown L.A. Both start at 8pm and cost $19.

2. Catch Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

3. Geek out with fellow TV nerds at the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews at the Paley Center for Media. Today's 6pm program costs $20 and includes a sneak peek and panel discussion of Me, Myself & I, plus more CBS shows.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.