  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Sept 12

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Tuesday September 12 2017, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Sept 12

1. Choose between a pair of sci-fi films at Rooftop Cinema ClubInception is showing in Hollywood while Arrival screens in Downtown L.A. Both start at 8pm and cost $19.

2. Catch Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

3. Geek out with fellow TV nerds at the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews at the Paley Center for Media. Today's 6pm program costs $20 and includes a sneak peek and panel discussion of Me, Myself & I, plus more CBS shows.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest