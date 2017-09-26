1. Choose between a pair of wildly different films at Rooftop Cinema Club. Pulp Fiction is showing in Hollywood while the live-action Beauty and the Beast screens in Downtown L.A. Both start at 8pm and cost $19.

2. Catch Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

3. Spend an evening listening to sunny pop-punk as Paramore and Best Coast play the Greek Theatre. Tickets to the 7:30pm performance cost between $59 and $79.50.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.