The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, Aug 30

1. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

2. Listen to a live set from Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue at the Hollywood Bowl. The powerhouse brass crew performs at 8pm; tickets cost between $1 and $157.

3. Drink a shot and try to spell out tricky vocabulary words at the Slurring Bee. This drunken spelling bee at the Virgil starts at 7:30pm. It's free to watch, but $5 if you want to compete.

