The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, July 26

1. Catch a trio of contemporary art exhibitions as Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles presents Paul McCarthy, Takesada Matsutani and Monika Sosnowska. The Arts District gallery is free and open from 11am to 6pm.

2. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

3. Drink a shot and try to spell out tricky vocabulary words at the Slurring Bee. This drunken spelling bee at the Virgil starts at 7:30pm. It's free to watch, but $5 if you want to compete.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.