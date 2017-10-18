  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, Oct 18

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Wednesday October 18 2017, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy E.R.B.

1. Watch an intimate concert from eerie, experimental producer Arca at Red Bull Mull Academy Festival's Open Beta space in East L.A. Tickets to the 9pm show cost $20.

2. See Jon Daly and Adam Conover lead Good Looks at UCB Franklin. Tickets to the 8pm stand-up comedy show cost $7.

3. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

