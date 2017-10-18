The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, Oct 18

1. Watch an intimate concert from eerie, experimental producer Arca at Red Bull Mull Academy Festival's Open Beta space in East L.A. Tickets to the 9pm show cost $20.

2. See Jon Daly and Adam Conover lead Good Looks at UCB Franklin. Tickets to the 8pm stand-up comedy show cost $7.

3. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.