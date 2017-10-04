  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, Oct 4

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Wednesday October 4 2017, 4:00am

1. Attend Beyond Fest to watch Howard the Duck at 7:30pm with an appearance from Lea Thompson, and a screening of Napoleon Dynamite with select cast members at 10pm. Both take place at the Egyptian Theatre and cost $15.

2. Head to the Hollywood Bowl for a performance from Chance the Rapper. Tickets to the 8pm show cost between $35 and $125.

3. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

